Harford judge orders Whiteford man charged with attempted murder in Monday scuffle jailed without bail

Jul. 8—Charles Joseph Deery was held without bail on charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment after a Wednesday bail review, appearing virtually in Harford County District Court with a bandage wrapped around his nose — evidence of his trip to the hospital.

Deery, 23, of Whiteford, is accused of firing a handgun into the ground and pointing the weapon at an individual after a verbal altercation with a group of people that took place on Sandy Hook Road in Street on Monday, according to charging documents. He is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment.

The group of people fought Deery and took the firearm away, according to the documents. Deery was injured in the fracas and was airlifted to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after police arrived, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

In court Wednesday, assistant public defender Jacqueline Summs asked for Judge Kerwin Miller Sr. to set a bail and allow home-monitoring for Deery, who she contended had been overcharged. She hoped to resolve or modify some of his charges in a preliminary hearing, scheduled for Aug. 5, Summs said.

Because of Deery injuries, Summs asked Miller to allow him home monitoring to seek treatment, and pointed out that he had no history of substance abuse or mental health issues. His face was still bleeding when she spoke to him, she said, and Deery did not have enough of a background to be considered a danger to the community.

"He, by all accounts, is a very responsible partner and employee," she said.

Deery, when offered a chance to speak, said he would comply with the court's conditions if he could be released. He works at the Maryland Transit Authority as a facilities maintenance technician and recently moved into a home with his fiancée who relies on him for financial support, Summs said.

"I am more than willing to be compliant," Deery said. "If you say jump, I'll say 'how high?'"

Assistant state's attorney Megan Lintott pointed to the severity of the accusations and the gun and ammo found on-scene as reason to hold Deery without bond. A black Glock 17 registered to Deery and several spent shell casings were found at the scene, according to charging documents.

District Court Judge Kerwin Miller agreed and ordered Deery be held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center. While the defendant was presumed innocent, there were no conditions for release that would guarantee the safety of the others involved in the incident and the community at-large, he said.

Summs declined to comment after the hearing.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office received a call that someone was shooting at people on Sandy Hook Road at around 7:58 p.m. Monday, according to the documents.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Cristie Hopkins told The Aegis on Tuesday that Deery, who appeared intoxicated and agitated, allegedly threw a bottle at a group of people who did not know him, resulting in the verbal confrontation.

Police were not sure why he threw the bottle at the group, which was using the beach, swimming and trail areas nearby, Hopkins said.

According to the charging documents, Deery left the dispute saying he was going to "get a gun and shoot people."

When the group went to their cars to leave about 20 minutes after the altercation, Deery re-appeared with a handgun and fired several rounds into the dirt near one of the group's members, then pointed the gun at him, the documents state.

"Several others at the scene fought Charles Deery for the gun at which time he was somehow injured and transported for treatment," the documents state.

No one else was charged in connection to the incident, police said.