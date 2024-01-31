Harford Mutual donates over $425,000 to charities

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, a property a casualty insurer based in Bel Air, donated more than $425,000 to 87 charitable organizations throughout 2023, according to a news release.

Through its HMIG Gives Back Program, the allocated $426,320, supporting initiatives aligned with health and human services and community enrichment programs, the release said.

The largest contributions were presented to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Harford Community Action Agency, Harford Community College Foundation, Harford Family House, Harford County Public Library Foundation, LASOS (Linking All So Others Succeed) Mason-Dixon Community Services, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, There Goes My Hero, United Way of Central Maryland, and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.

In 2023, Harford Mutual supported organizations championing diversity and equity causes by allocating over $96,000 of its total donation funds to these programs. In addition to financial contributions, Harford Mutual participated in community campaigns. The company’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Opportunity Committee led a Stuff the Bus campaign benefiting the Harford County Education Foundation. Harford Mutual employees donated over 600 items to students in need across Harford County.

Harford Mutual extended support to 12 food banks, one in each state where it writes business. The company donated $1,500 to each, totaling $18,000. This initiative aimed to help communities during the winter months.