Harford school board votes to adopt inclement weather policy making 3 snow days asynchronous learning days

The Board of Education of Harford County unanimously voted on Jan. 8 to adopt an inclement weather policy that replaces three traditional snow days with asynchronous learning days for students during the 2023-24 school year.

The Maryland State Department of Education requires local school boards to submit their inclement weather plans annually. In 2022, the department paved the way for localities to repurpose up to eight inclement weather days using virtual instruction. Of those eight days, five would need to be live instruction.

HCPS decided to designate three of its six allotted inclement weather days as asynchronous days.

On asynchronous days, K-12 students will be required to log onto CANVAS, an online classroom software, and complete assignments or activities from their teachers. Prekindergarten students will have snow day backpacks sent home with them that include activities.

The amount of time a student will have to spend working on asynchronous days depends on their grade level, Heather Kutcher, executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for HCPS, told the school board.

Elementary schoolers will be given 20 minutes’ worth of work per subject. Middle schoolers will have 30 minutes of work per class, and high schoolers will be given 30 to 60 minutes per class.

HCPS students will be given 10 days to complete asynchronous learning work, or they will be marked absent.

“We have recommended that students have 10 days to complete [asynchronous work],” Kutcher said. “And some of that is because we know there’s going to be children who forget their devices. There’s going to be families who don’t have access to the internet because there’s bandwidth issues anyway. And so we want to make sure they have time to access it that day if they can. But if they cannot go into their classroom, they can go back to school when we reopen and ask questions, get directions and have some support.”

The work given on asynchronous days will not be allowed to negatively impact a student’s grades; it can only help them. Kutcher said this was a state education department guidance.

“There isn’t a guarantee of support in the home or in the school building at the time,” she said. “It wouldn’t feel fair to penalize children who were unable to do this work. And that’s across the entire state, not just Harford County.”