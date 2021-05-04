Harford sheriff's deputies arrest 3 more in April 18 Edgewood shooting, each charged with attempted murder

May 3—The Harford County Sheriff's Office has arrested three more people in connection to a non-fatal April shooting in Edgewood, the office announced Monday.

Jahmee Isiah Ballard, 24 of Havre de Grace; Ramon Mendoza, 22 of Aberdeen; and Garfield Smith III, 29 of Middle River, have been arrested and charged with a variety of counts including attempted first- and second-degree murder.

Deputies took Smith and Ballard into custody April 30 — the day warrants for their arrest were issued — and arrested Mendoza on Monday.

Smith and Ballard are being held at the Harford County Detention Center with no bond following bail review hearings Monday in District Court. Mendoza is also being held at the jail pending his initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, according to the sheriff's office.

Last week, Niles Richard Alleyne, 18, of Aberdeen, was also arrested in connection to the shooting, turning himself in to authorities.

He is also being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond, charged with three counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related firearms charges, according to online court records.

Attorneys who represented Alleyne, Ballard and Smith at their respective bail review hearings did not wish to comment. It's unclear if Mendoza had retained legal representation as of 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were called to the 1400 block of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood just after 6 p.m. April 18 for multiple reports of a shooting, according to charging documents. There they found numerous shell casings for three different types of ammunition, the documents state.

Around the same time, Maryland State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center Way, less than a mile away. Ballard, Smith and Mendoza were found near one of the vehicles involved in the crash, all injured, police said, with Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Story continues

All three were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center to be treated, police said. Ballard and Mendoza were treated and immediately released. Smith stayed at the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound and observation.

Smith and the others were fleeing the scene of the shooting in a Jeep Cherokee when the driver ran a red light on Hanson Road and another vehicle with right-of-way struck the Jeep, according to police. No one in the second vehicle was injured, police said, and investigators do not believe anyone in the second vehicle was involved in the shooting.

A witness at Harford Square Drive directed deputies to a second crime scene in the area of F Court. The witness told police that a second vehicle, a silver Acura, had been involved in the shooting and had been abandoned when three males ran from the car, according to the charging documents.

The Acura had a flat tire and several bullet holes in the windshield, hood and body of the car, according to the documents, and several shell casings and a cellphone were found near the vehicle.

The Acura was registered to Alleyne and the phone recovered near the car also contained "owner specific information pertaining to Niles Alleyne," according to the charging documents.

Forensics examination of the Acura indicated several shots were fired through the windshield from inside the car and shell casings were found in the interior of the vehicle, the documents stated.

Alleyne contacted police the day after the shooting and told them he was leaving his uncle's house in Harford Square when he heard a gunshot and realized a bullet had struck the window of his Acura, causing him to duck and swerve the car, according to the documents.

He told police "there were a lot of people out there," and speculated he may have been in the crossfire, the documents state. Alleyne also told police he struck a pole while fleeing the scene.

Videos obtained during the investigation showed portions of the shooting and the Acura colliding with a street light, according to the documents.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the shooting or video of the incident to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup.