Harford sheriff's deputy hit by vehicle; man charged with attempted second-degree murder, police say

Oct. 13—A Harford County man is charged with attempted second-degree murder after hitting a sheriff's deputy with his vehicle Tuesday night, according to a Harford County Sheriff's Office release Wednesday.

Martin Tyson Bradley, 34 of Edgewood, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, and other traffic charges. As of Wednesday, he was being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center. No attorney is listed for him in electronic court records.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Eloise Lane in Edgewood at 6:52 p.m. for the report of a fight, the sheriff's office reported. Deputies could not find the fight when they arrived and started interviewing people to learn what had happened. While speaking to someone, Senior Deputy J. Amrein saw a vehicle in the parking lot that he thought may have been involved in the incident.

When Amrein approached the vehicle, its driver "intentionally accelerated" and turned the car in the officer's direction, according to the office. The vehicle hit Amrein and pushed him into another vehicle, briefly pinning him, before leaving the area.

The vehicle sped up, and a pursuit began. The vehicle turned onto Woodbridge Center Way and then eastbound Route 40, where it crossed the center median and drove against traffic, the sheriff's office reported. The driver then turned onto Edgewood Road and northbound on Route 24 before continuing to northbound I-95. The pursuit ended at the Maryland House rest stop when the driver struck another vehicle, according to the office.

After the vehicle came to rest, Bradley was identified as the driver and treated on-scene for a potential overdose and given Narcan, the office reported. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police helicopter, treated and released to the custody of sheriff's deputies.

Amrein reported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for minor injuries, where he was treated and released, the office reported. He is assigned to the crime suppression unit and has been a member of the agency since October 2010.