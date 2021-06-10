Harford sheriff's office investigating fatal shooting Wednesday night in Edgewood

Jun. 10—A fatal shooting in Edgewood late Wednesday night does not appear to be a random crime, according to Harford County Sheriff's Office investigators.

Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Edgewood Road around 11:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There, they found Jarmil Christopher Stewart lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. Deputies began lifesaving efforts and called medics to the scene, police said.

Stewart, 20, of Edgewood, was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any additional information, including a possible suspect description, at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Kramer at 443-409-3546, or make an anonymous report to through Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or online at www.p3tips.com. A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered if information provided through the tip lines leads to an arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible.

This article may be updated.