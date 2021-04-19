Harford sheriff's office investigating non-fatal shooting and associated crash that sent three to hospital

Apr. 19—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting and an associated car crash that sent three people to the hospital, including the person who was shot.

Deputies were called to the area of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood just after 6 p.m. Sunday for multiple reports of a shooting. In the area of F Court, deputies found "obvious signs of a shooting," according to a sheriff's office news release, but no victims.

Around the same time, a two-vehicle crash was located at the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center way, less than a mile away. Three males, including one suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, were found and all three were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, and no other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Investigators determined all three involved in the car crash were involved in the shooting on Harford Square Drive and crashed while fleeing the scene.

The sheriff's office did not name the three people involved in the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate, and no additional details were being immediately release. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.