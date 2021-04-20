Harford sheriff's office investigating nonfatal shooting and associated crash that sent three to hospital

Apr. 19—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a nonfatal shooting and an associated car crash that sent three people to the hospital, including a Baltimore County man who was shot.

Deputies were called to the area of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood just after 6 p.m. Sunday for multiple reports of a shooting. In the area of F Court, deputies found "obvious signs of a shooting," according to a sheriff's office news release, but no victims.

Around the same time, Maryland State Police found a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center way, less than a mile away. Three men, including one suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, were found, police said.

Three men identified as Jahmee Isiah Ballard, 24, of Havre de Grace; Ramon Mendoza, 22, of Aberdeen, and Garfield Smith, III, 29, of Middle River, were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Smith, who had the gunshot wound, is recovering at the hospital; Balland and Mendoza were treated and released, police said.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The initial investigation suggests that Ballard, Mendoza and Smith were involved in the shooting on Harford Square Drive, police said. While fleeing in a gray Jeep, the driver ran a red light on Hanson Road and another vehicle with right-of-way struck the Jeep, according to police. No one in the second vehicle was injured, police said.

A third vehicle, a silver Acura, also appears to have been involved in the shooting. It was found in the area of Harford Square Drive and F Court with damage caused by gunfire, police said.

Some houses in the area were also hit with bullets, police said.

No charges have yet been filed, police said, but they are continuing to investigate.

The office asked anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Berg at 443-409-3302.