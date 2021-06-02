Harford sheriff's office investigating possible homophobic attack in Abingdon; woman treated for chemical burns

Jun. 1—The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homophobic attack that sent a Baltimore County woman to an urgent care facility for treatment of apparent chemical burns.

The woman called police to report a potential hate crime and assault shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies went to her home, where she told them that someone had thrown a liquid on her when she was in the parking lot of the Home Goods store at the Constant Friendship shopping center in Abingdon between 12:30 and 1 p.m. earlier that day.

The woman said two people — one male and one female, both in their early 20s — pulled up in a small black passenger car, "yelled homophobic remarks at her and threw an unknown liquid at her, before driving off," the office reported. The woman did not know the two people involved, police said.

She initially believed the liquid was just water, but an hour after the incident, her skin began to itch and she went to a local urgent care for treatment of what appeared to be chemical burns.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said no additional information will be released at this time. The office asked anyone with information is to call Cpl. Maddox at 443-409-3551.