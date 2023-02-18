Hargreaves Lansdown's (LON:HL.) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.127

Hargreaves Lansdown plc's (LON:HL.) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 31st of March to £0.127, with investors receiving 3.6% more than last year's £0.123. This makes the dividend yield 4.7%, which is above the industry average.

Hargreaves Lansdown's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Hargreaves Lansdown's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 94% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 70%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.226 total annually to £0.397. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.3% per year. Hargreaves Lansdown's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Hargreaves Lansdown's payments are rock solid. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hargreaves Lansdown (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

