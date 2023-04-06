Who is Harlan Crow? The real estate magnate and GOP megadonor's relationship to Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted undisclosed luxury gifts from Harlan Crow, a billionaire and Republican megadonor, in what could be a violation of a law that requires justices, judges, and members of Congress to disclose most gifts, according to a new report.

Over the past 20 years, Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas went on lavish vacations, flying in Crow’s private jet, traveling in his superyacht and vacationing at Crow’s private resort – trips all funded by Crow yet all undisclosed by Thomas, ProPublica reported Thursday.

Crow told ProPublica in a statement that: “The hospitality we have extended to the Thomases over the years is no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.”

Here’s what to know about Harlan Crow.

What is Crow’s relationship to Clarence Thomas?

After Thomas became a justice, Crow became close friends with him and Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas. Crow helped finance a museum dedicated to the history of Thomas’ hometown, Pin Point, Georgia, the New York Times reported in 2011.

Crow also donated $500,000 to Ginni Thomas to start Liberty Central, a now dissolved conservative group established in 2009 during the Tea Party movement. Back then, Crow’s donations and relationships with the Thomases raised ethics concerns as well.

Who is Harlan Crow?

Crow is a real estate magnate, known for being a prominent GOP megadonor, having helped found the influential anti-tax conservative group, Club for Growth. Crow also sits on the board of trustees for the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.

According to ProPublica, Crow has publicly disclosed over $10 million in political contributions, but it is unknown how much of his donations are undisclosed, having told the New York Times that he does not “disclose what I’m not required to disclose.”

