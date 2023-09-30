Harlem bodega worker, cleared in fatal stabbing over bag of chips, sues Manhattan DA for malicious prosecution

A Harlem bodega worker jailed last year in a fatal self-defense stabbing over a bag of potato chips filed a false arrest lawsuit against the city and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, with court papers recounting the plaintiff’s continued fears of lethal retribution.

The paperwork filed Friday in Manhattan Federal Court said Jose Alba “used lawful self-defense” in the deadly July 1, 2022, confrontation inside the Blue Moon bodega in Harlem, with the worker plunging a knife into intruder Austin Simon after the angry attacker charged inside the neighborhood bodega. Video showed the 35-year-old Simon getting into the employee’s face and shoving the clerk into a chair during the fast-escalating dispute that ignited criticism of the DA after his decision to prosecute Alba for murder.

“Despite the fact that Simon and (his girlfriend) were the initial aggressors, it was [Alba] who was arrested, incarcerated, and wrongfully prosecuted,” alleged the 40-page document from attorney Richard Cardinale, charging the decision to charge the Hispanic man for the death of the Black man was based on Bragg’s “policy to achieve ‘racial equity'” in the Manhattan criminal justice system.

The plaintiff was seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages determined by a jury for his injuries, emotional distress, and fear and anxiety from his arrest, prosecution and incarceration for five days. According to the lawsuit, Alba remains without a job since his arrest and worries that “Simon’s fellow gang members or friends will seek vengeance and attack or kill him.”

A spokesman for the Manhattan DA’s office declined comment Saturday, while a Law Department spokesman said “the city will review the case when served and respond accordingly.” The lawsuit also named an NYPD detective and a Department of Corrections official.

Simon, 35, swore at the victim and grabbed him by the shirt, ordering Alba to apologize to his girlfriend before the clerk grabbed a knife and stabbed his assailant six times during the wild caught-on-video confrontation, authorities said. Simon’s girlfriend stabbed Alba during the frenzied fracas, with the store clerk arrested and charged with the homicide.

The deadly encounter began when Alba grabbed a bag of potato chips from the girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter after the mom was unable to pay. The girlfriend and the child returned five minutes later with the outraged Simon, with Alba recounting the man shouting “Come fight me, come!”

A public outcry followed his arrest, with Mayor Adams among those coming to the defense of the defendant. The 62-year-old Alba, a 35-year resident of the city after immigrating from the Dominican Republic, returned to his homeland once released from Rikers Island.

The court papers also invoked the DA’s charges against Daniel Penny for applying a lethal chokehold on a homeless Black man aboard a Manhattan subway train, with the ex-Marine arrested for manslaughter.

“Bragg and his office apparently decided that the racial element in the Penny case warranted a large prosecution team to rebut the numerous witnesses on the train who corroborated Penny’s account of the incident,” the court documents alleged.