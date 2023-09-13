Harlem Globetrotters bring their tour to Mayo Civic Center

Sep. 12—ROCHESTER — Running circles around their opponents and around the globe, the world-famous

Harlem Globetrotters

are coming to Rochester.

The Globetrotters will take on their rivals the Washington Generals at the Mayo Civic Center March 29, 2024 as part of their 2024 World Tour. The smart money is on the Globetrotters to dunk, spin, dribble, pass and entertain their way to victory, but who knows, maybe the Generals are due.

The players Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham and Thunder are skilled on the court with the ball and keeping a crowd entertained.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.