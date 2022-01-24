Harlem gunman who shot 2 NYPD cops dies at hospital

NEW YORK — The 47-year-old ex-con who ambushed two NYPD cops in his mother’s Harlem apartment, killing one and gravely wounding the other before a third cop shot him, died Monday afternoon, a police official confirmed.

Lashawn McNeil died at Harlem Hospital at 1:38 p.m.

He was shot Friday night in the head and right arm by rookie Officer Sumit Sulan moments after McNeil shot Officers Jason Rivera and Herbert Mora.

Rivera, a 22-year-old newlywed, died at Harlem Hospital. Mora, 27, was transferred to NYU Langone Medical Center on Sunday and is in extremely critical condition.

Police had responded to the apartment after McNeil’s mother called to complain they were arguing and that he had threatened to hurt her. She made no mention of him being armed and in the past had warned him about bringing guns into her home, police sources said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said McNeil had a criminal history that included a gun charge in North Carolina, an assault on a police officer in Pennsylvania and a felony narcotics charge in New York City. Essig said he was on probation.

McNeil was arguing with his mom about the lack of vegan food available in the apartment before the deadly shooting, police sources said.

