Harlem man’s alleged killer extradited two months after arrest in Pennsylvania

A Harlem man’s alleged killer will finally face justice in New York City two months after his arrest in Pennsylvania.

Hassan Winston, 22, was extradited from Pennsylvania to the 32nd Precinct station house in Harlem Monday, charged with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Winston and accomplice Zaire Allen, 19, gunned Alonza Georgia down inside NYCHA’s St. Nicholas Houses on W. 131st St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd on March 26, according to police.

The pair were both arrested by out-of-state law enforcement in April, but while Allen’s extradition from Maryland was processed immediately, it took roughly two months before local authorities could get their hands on Winston, cops said.

A NYPD spokesman could not explain Winston’s lengthy extradition as compared to Allen’s.

Allen was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 26.

Georgia’s mother remembered her son as a loving and charismatic young man.

“A gentle giant, a teddy bear,” Elaine Francis previously told the Daily News. “Everybody said good things. He was a good brother. They’d sit on the phone: ‘I love you! I love you too! I love you more.’ Gift of gab. That smile.”