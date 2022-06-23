Harlem man arrested in brazen subway sex attacks, accused of kissing woman, admitting he wanted to ‘do more’

A Harlem man has been charged with three frightening sex attacks during just one week in the subway system, including one where h’s accused of kissing a woman and brazenly admitting “I’ve been wanting to do that” — and wanted to “do more.”

Rashad Rogers, 30, was hit with multiple counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching after his Monday arrest.

Rogers’ first attack was around 3:45 a.m. June 11, when he pushed a 30 year-old woman to the ground on the downtown No. 6 platform at the 68th St.-Hunter College station and sexually touched himself, cops said.

In a second attack June 14, Rogers was sporting a Disney cartoon backpack when he accosted a 24-year-old woman sitting in an uptown No. 1 train in the 34th St.-Penn Station stop about 9:15 p.m., cops said.

He leaned over, kissed her on the lips, and blurted out “I wish I could do more,” cops said. She snapped a photo on her cell phone, and he fled between train cars.

Rogers attacked a third woman on Saturday, grabbing the 23-year-old woman’s buttocks at the Grand Central station, police said.

Rogers was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court and ordered held on $50,000 bail.