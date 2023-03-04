Harlem man busted for fatal hit-and-run crash three months later: NYPD

A Harlem man who police believe mowed down a woman on the Upper East Side just before Christmas last year was arrested Friday and charged with her hit-and-run death.

Shevon Cintron, 40, was crossing Third Ave. at East 96th St. on Dec. 8, just after 6 p.m. when Donovan Stewart, 23, heading uptown, clipped her in the crosswalk, sending her into the path of an MTA bus also heading north, according to the NYPD Accident Investigation Squad.

The bus driver stopped after the crash, but Stewart, who lives on Fifth Ave. near 125th St., kept driving in his dark-colored sedan, police say.

Emergency medical workers who responded to the scene found Cintron’s broken body in the roadway and took her to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital where she was declared dead.

Police could not say how they caught up to Stewart three months after that fatal crash, but he was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

His arraignment was pending on Saturday.