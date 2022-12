A Harlem man was fatally shot on a Bronx street Thursday, police said.

Aboubacar Toure, 34, was on the corner of E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania when gunfire erupted around 4:55 p.m., cops said.

The bullet struck Toure in the hip, according to the NYPD.

Medics took him to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Toure lived in Harlem, cops said.

There were no immediate arrests as police worked to track down the shooter.