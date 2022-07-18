Harlem man gunned down in possible gang-related shooting, police say

A Harlem was fatally shot in what detectives are investigating as a gang-related shooting, police said.

Sean Tinsley, 34, who police say is a member of the Crips, was struck in the head by a bullet at about 10:55 p.m. Sunday in front of the King Tower Houses on W. 115th St. near Malcolm X Blvd., according to the NYPD.

Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved.

Tinsley, according to records, served seven years for burglary and was paroled in 2016.

There was no immediate arrest or description of the suspect.

The shooting was one of seven in the city on Sunday, injuring 12 victims.

Fourteen other people were shot in 11 other gunplay on Friday and Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The weekend’s violence included five murders.