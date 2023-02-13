Harlem Middle School to provide counseling after student's death

Harlem Middle School announced counseling will be available following the death of student Julia Chavez.

The school announced Chavez's death on Monday.

"I want to encourage any students who may be struggling with this death, or perhaps even with the death of a family member or friend, to talk with us," school Principal John Bush wrote in a letter to students and parents.

Chavez's age and cause of death were not immediately released.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

