Harlem Middle School student arrested for bringing knife to campus

One day after a Columbia Middle School Student was arrested for making terroristic threats, a Harlem Middle School student has been arrested for bringing a knife on campus.

School administration and the school resource officer were informed that a student had a knife out in class and was showing it to other students, according to a news release. The blade was discovered in the student’s possession and was immediately secured.

The student has been criminally charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and will also be heldaccountable according to the code of conduct, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Harlem Middle School student charged with bringing knife to campus