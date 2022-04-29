Harlem teacher accused of sex crimes against student

CRIME NEWS, POLICE CAR, FOR ONLINE

A Harlem Public Schools teacher has been accused of sex crimes and is being held at the Valley County Detention Center, according to the facility’s jail roster.

Jack Young, a high school history teacher, is charged with indecent exposure, sexual abuse of children, sexual assault, and sexual intercourse without consent (the Montana statute for rape). He first appears on the April 23 detention center roster, meaning he was likely arrested on the 22nd or 23rd.

According to Elizabeth Kaleva, attorney for the Harlem School District, a student and parents notified the school on April 22 of the complaint and also contacted law enforcement. Young was immediately placed on leave with pay, which is the procedure required for Title IX complaints. Kaleva said as soon as Young was arrested, he was placed on leave without pay.

The investigation is ongoing, so Kaleva could not say if multiple students are involved.

Young has worked for Harlem High School since 2006, when he was hired as a para-educator. He became the school’s social studies teacher in 2007.

Kaleva said the district cannot legally terminate Young until the investigation determines there was wrongdoing on his part. She said the investigation is in its infancy, and investigators are still rounding up witnesses and doing interviews.

“Obviously the district would like to get this moving as soon as possible,” she said.

In a release provided by a parent of a child who attends Harlem High School, Superintendent Arlene Bigby asks for the community’s assistance during “a difficult time.”

“We want to support our students, families and staff as they deal with the feelings created when trust is broken,” the release said.

Bigby said the school is doing everything it can to address the situation, including initiating the district’s Title IX complaint process as soon as they learned of the allegations.

Bigby said the district is providing additional training and support for students and staff from outside the school. The release encouraged community members to communicate with the district in writing with any information or concerns and encouraged people to be kind and supportive to each other.

The release does not name Young, nor does it detail the allegations or any action taken by the district against Young.

