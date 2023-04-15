Harlem woman, 32, knifed to death by relative: police

An East Harlem woman was knifed to death during a clash with a relative early Saturday, cops said.

Cops called to NYCHA’s Johnson Houses on E. 112th St. near Lexington Ave. about 6:30 a.m. for a family dispute found the bloodied 32-year-old victim sprawled out inside an apartment, police said.

She had been stabbed multiple times by a 36-year-old man, cops said.

EMS rushed her to Metropolitan Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Cops did not immediately release the woman’s name.

Her attacker, who police identified as a relative, was taken into custody.

Charges were pending Saturday.