Harley Brown accused plead guilty to murder

Two teenagers charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huddersfield have changed their pleas to guilty.

The boys, who are aged 14 and 16 and cannot be named due to their age, had both previously denied murdering Harley Brown on 20 February.

Harley was found with stab wounds in King's Mill Lane, and was taken to hospital where he later died.

The boys were due to stand trial but will now be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on 11 December.

