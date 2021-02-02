Harley-Davidson: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $96.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $725.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $531 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $788.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $3.26 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

