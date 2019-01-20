Harley-Davidson Invites Wall Street Into Its Dealerships

The introduction of the LiveWire electric motorcycle indicates it's no longer business as usual at Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG), a company built on gasoline, grease, and loud pipes. It's not a new type of bike that signals big changes are coming to the motorcycle company, though, it's the reversal on prohibiting private equity firms from owning its dealerships that means Harley is not the same business it was.

Owners, not investors

It's a long-standing Harley-Davidson policy that private equity firms can't own a Harley motorcycle shop. The bike maker has always encouraged a family style of ownership and demanded its owners be onsite to deliver one-on-one customer service. The company's dealer policy manual specifically states, "A dealer owner(s) sets the tone for the entire dealership, and we believe it is critical to the Harley-Davidson experience that there is an individual owner who is onsite and actively involved in the dealership operations."

Businessmen pointing at charts and graphs More

Image source: Getty Images.

That meant dealers were focused on growing sales. They wanted to win customer loyalty so those customers would return for motorcycle maintenance and repairs and buy gear in the company store attached to every showroom. And yes, when it was time to buy a new bike, they'd come back to the dealership for that too.

For that reason, dealers couldn't own more than six dealerships so they weren't spread too thin. And if they wanted to buy another dealership, they had to be in the top 33% for dealership performance to be considered.

Welcoming the monied interests

The motorcycle industry has evolved, though. Interest in heavy, big-bore bikes is on the wane and sales are tough to come by. So Harley-Davidson has changed too. At a dealer webinar in December, Harley-Davidson revealed that not only can a dealer buy as many as 10 dealerships now (albeit still having to be a top performer), but private equity will also be able to invest in dealerships.

That's a significant change, because it means individuals no longer need to be majority owners, and the owner no longer has to be onsite at the dealership. Essentially, Harley-Davidson is encouraging absentee ownership of its shops, though the motorcycle company says it is not trying to adopt the auto dealership owner model.

The distinction is not insignificant. In the auto dealer model, the car manufacturer sets the tone for how the dealer operates and the incentives that should be offered to meet financial objectives. It is a top-down structure in which the dealer is really more of a general manager than an owner who calls the shots.

Allowing private equity firms to buy dealerships only accentuates that profit-at-all-costs mentality, as streamlining, cutting costs, and squeezing margins out of every corner takes precedence over good employee, customer, and community relations. PE firms also typically invest in a business with an eye on an exit strategy, not the lifetime commitment that many Harley dealers make.

Seeds of change planted last year

Harley-Davidson, however, has been hinting at this shift ever since unveiling its More Roads to Harley roadmap last summer. For example, the overhaul of the company's website and opening a storefront on Amazon.com to sell more apparel and branded gear was a direct threat to dealers, who derive a good portion of their profits from such sales. Clothes with Harley logos and bike accessories carry a large markup, so by directing consumers to the company's website or to Amazon and away from the dealers' stores, Harley's taking money out of their pockets and putting it in its own coffers instead.