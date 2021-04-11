Harley-Davidson Nominates Ford CEO Farley to Join Its Board

1 / 2

Harley-Davidson Nominates Ford CEO Farley to Join Its Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristen V. Brown and Gabrielle Coppola
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. nominated Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley to join its board, the latest move by CEO Jochen Zeitz as he seeks to revive the struggling motorcycle maker and prepare it for an electric future.

Farley’s nomination was disclosed in an April 9 letter to shareholders from Zeitz and included in a filing ahead of a May 20 annual shareholders meeting. Farley, who took the helm at Ford in October and is known for his love of car racing, owns multiple classic Harley-Davidsons. He is the only new board nominee.

Both Farley and Zeitz are seeking to transform their century-old companies by embracing electrification. Zeitz hired Milwaukee-based Harley’s first “chief electric vehicle officer” last month and was a champion of the brand’s first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, when he served as a Harley board member. Under Farley, Ford has nearly doubled its spending to $22 billion to electrify its lineup.

Zeitz plans to invest more in Harley’s core heavyweight-bike segment -- a category that has been shrinking across the industry -- and set up a standalone electric-motorcycle division. The company sold 103,650 bikes in its home market last year, a 22% drop and the lowest level in at least a decade.

Harley-Davidson said last year it would add an independent director to its board as part of an agreement with activist investor Impala Asset Management LLC.

Ford and Harley-Davidson are two of America’s most iconic manufacturers — companies associated not just with manufacturing prowess but the American identity itself. For more than 10 years, Ford offered a Harley edition of its biggest money maker, the F-150 pickup, the best-selling vehicle of any kind in America for four decades.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Mother of All Recoveries’ Ignites Bullish Trades Across Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s vaccine campaign may be beset with delays, communication blunders and missteps, but in markets at least investors are united in wagering that the pandemic is on the way out.Stocks in the region have vaulted back to records, and the euro capped its best week against the dollar so far this year. A big turnaround in projected profits for corporate Europe shows a brewing recovery in the investment and consumption cycle.Analysts are ratcheting up estimates for European miners, banks, auto makers and oil producers -- all industries set to boom as the global economy roars back to health. Upgrades now outnumber downgrades by most in over a decade, according to data from Citigroup Inc.Whether all that enthusiasm is justified will become clearer this month, when earnings season kicks off. Behind the bullish shift in markets is a belief that Europe will be successful in immunizing the bulk of its population within a few months, and evidence that the U.S. and Asia are on a solid path of recovery.From food giant Nestle SA to luxury powerhouse LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, investors are counting on Europe’s flagship names to reap windfall profits as consumers around the world come out of lockdown ready to spend.“The market rightly anticipates accelerating earnings growth,” said Olga Bitel, global strategist at William Blair Investment Management. “The difference this time is magnitude. Specifically, the U.S. and Europe are likely to experience the mother of all recoveries over the next several years.”The gains across European markets show sentiment is turning positive after a delayed start to immunizations and mistrust over the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine’s side effects. Now, signs are emerging that Europe’s vaccine campaign might be getting back on track.France met its goal of inoculating 10 million people a week ahead of schedule and Germany has doubled its pace of vaccinations. Germany’s export-led economy is also getting a boost from the wider economic recovery, helping lift inflation expectations. The country’s 10-year breakeven rate is at 1.35%, near the highest since 2014.Granted, European markets still look sleepy compared with elsewhere. The euro isn’t far from its five-month low against the dollar, and there’s no sign of a speculative frenzy bubbling up anywhere in equities. Instead, the investment case for Europe is often one about valuation discounts.The region has been so battered, whether from the pandemic, bureaucratic infighting, vaccine delays or fiscal restraint, that it doesn’t take much to spark a turnaround. And at a time when China and the U.S. are booming, bulls believe Europe can ride the momentum too.To bet on the comeback story, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s equity derivatives team has told clients to buy calls on the Euro Stoxx 50 and sell them on the S&P 500. The bank’s strategists tout Europe’s cyclical bent and relative cheapness as all reasons why stocks can keep outperforming.Despite that optimism, there’s plenty evidence that Europe’s recovery is still on shaky ground. Concern over rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca shot has held back vaccination efforts. There’s also growing alarm about a potentially long delay before money from Europe’s 750 billion-euro ($892 billion) recovery fund reaches crisis-hit countries.For now, all eyes are on consumer spending. In the U.K., shops, gyms and hairdressers reopen on Monday, and the summer months will be a litmus test if shoppers are ready to splash out on holidays and new clothes.Airlines and mall owners have already soared from investors betting normal life can quickly return. Bonds of EasyJet Plc and U.K. property manager Hammerson Plc are among the best performers in Europe this year.Bond Investors Are Already Betting on Return to Normal Life“As long as the vaccine rollout continues to progress, we would expect to see consumers start to spend,” said Niall Gallagher, an investment director of European equities at GAM.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saverin’s B Capital, Others Invest $1 Billion in India’s Byju’s

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s online-education startup Byju’s is raising about $1 billion from new investors including B Capital Group, founded by former Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, Baron Funds and XN, a person familiar with the matter said.The infusion that values India’s online-lessons platform at about $15 billion is among the largest recent capital increases in India. Existing backers, including private equity giant Silver Lake Management, Owl Ventures and T Rowe Price, are investing about $100 million each in the funding round, which is yet to close, said the person, who did not want to be identified because discussions are confidential.The startup remains in discussions to close the round with a further $200 to $300 million in the coming weeks at a slightly higher valuation, the person said.The large investment into Byju’s comes as fundraising by Indian startups reaches a feverish pitch. Half-a-dozen companies announced unicorn-level capital raises earlier this week. A spokeswoman for Byju’s declined to comment on the fundraising.Byju Raveendran, the education company’s founder and chief executive officer, said in an interview earlier in the week that the platform is looking to make acquisitions to quicken the pace of growth in markets like the U.S. The 39-year-old former teacher and son of educators said the pandemic has dramatically improved attitudes about online learning among teachers, students and parents.The startup’s K-12 learning app has more than 80 million registered users in India, who mainly learn simplified math and science concepts through animated games and videos.It is now branching into offline exam preparation as well as one-on-one lessons in coding and math in global markets including the U.S., Latin America and Australia. The online lessons startup’s early investors include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers Ltd. and Tiger Global Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • VW, Ford EV battery supplier reaches deal to avoid import ban

    Two Korean electric vehicle battery makers have reached a last-minute settlement, saving President Biden from a Sunday deadline to decide whether to intervene in the global trade secret dispute.Why it matters: The deal between SK Innovation and its rival, LG Chem, "averts a 10-year import ban on SK Innovation Co.'s products and protects thousands of jobs in the politically important state of Georgia," according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSK Innovation is the battery supplier for certain Ford and Volkswagen U.S.-built EVs. Catch up fast: LG Chem had accused SK Innovation of stealing its EV battery technology and hiding the evidence, per Axios' Joann Muller. The U.S. International Trade Commission in February sided with LG Chem, restricting SK from importing critical components for lithium-ion batteries for 10 years (with some temporary exceptions).Prior to the deal, SK said it may have to stop construction of a $2.6 billion battery plant in Georgia, putting at risk the 2,600 clean energy jobs that came with it. The import ban was set to take effect Sunday, unless President Biden intervened and overturned the ITC decision. South Korean officials and the Biden administration urged the companies to come to an agreement instead, according to Bloomberg. Of note: "The settlement will cover not only a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission but also litigation in federal court," the Washington Post reported. The big picture: Speeding up domestic EV and and supply chain manufacturing is part of Biden's climate and jobs push, and the trade dispute threatened to create new headwinds.Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan includes $174 billion to "win" the electric vehicle market. What he's saying: Biden in a statement Sunday called the settlement "a win for American workers and the American auto industry.""We need a strong, diversified and resilient U.S.-based electric vehicle battery supply chain, so we can supply the growing global demand for these vehicles and components - creating good-paying jobs here at home, and laying the groundwork for the jobs of tomorrow."Go deeper: Biden calls for massive climate and transit packageLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Delta Airlines to Report Loss in 2021, Unless There is Significant Recovery in Traffic: Cowen

    Cowen and company in their latest report said they continue to believe that Delta Airlines will report a loss this year unless there is a significant recovery of international and corporate traffic in the second half, which seems highly unlikely amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

  • Why Warren Buffett would say it's not too late to refinance your mortgage

    The 90-year-old billionaire has capitalized on low interest rates — and so should you.

  • Richard Branson is leading a campaign to end the death penalty, along with other key business figures. The Virgin Group founder said there is an urgent need to abolish the practice.

    A coalition of global business figures, led by the Virgin Group founder, is calling for capital punishment to be permanently abolished around the world

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Japan's Matsuyama in control of Masters, leads by four shots

    Japan's Hideki Matsuyama stormed home in style to put himself in position to become the first Asian golfer to win the Masters as he held a four-shot lead after the rain-interrupted third round at Augusta National on Saturday. Matsuyama, who began the day three shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, played eight holes after a 78-minute weather delay and went a sizzling six under over that stretch for a seven-under-par 65 that brought him to 11 under. "Before the horn blew I didn't hit a very good drive, but after the horn blew for the restart I hit practically every shot exactly how I wanted to," Matsuyama, whose last PGA Tour win came in 2017, said through an interpreter.

  • Josh Berry gets 1st career Xfinity victory at Martinsville

    Josh Berry has worked for several years as a coach for JR Motorsports, working with up-and-coming drivers and enjoying their success as their careers developed. Berry passed star rookie Ty Gibbs with 28 laps to go at Martinsville Speedway and earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the completion of a race that started Friday night. Earnhardt said he did peek at the TV as the final laps wound down, and once he saw Berry take the white flag with a pretty nice lead, “We cried some happy, happy tears.”

  • Victims of anti-Asian hate share their stories at Quincy rally

    A Massachusetts state representative says the Legislature is currently considering several anti-racism bills, including one that would expand the definition of a hate crime.

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Palace reveals Prince Philip redesigned Balmoral Castle's notorious heating system

    Prince Philip devised a special heating system to protect the paintings at Balmoral Castle, it has emerged as the Royal family paid tribute to his conservation work on its estates. The Palace revealed on Sunday that the Duke of Edinburgh was behind an initiative to install a heating system that responded to humidity rather than the outside temperature to create a less damaging atmosphere for the castle’s many antiques. The Duke’s fervent passion for horticulture and agriculture also led him to re-landscape many the Queen’s estates and even get behind the wheel of a bulldozer to realise his vision. In a memorial released on Sunday, the palace detailed the works the Duke carried out and oversaw on the Queen’s private estates at Sandringham and Balmoral, as well as Great Windsor and Home Parks. It revealed how the Duke took a particularly close interest in the maintenance of the Queen’s beloved Balmoral residence in Aberdeenshire, where she spends August and July.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • A 911 dispatcher in Louisiana was arrested after authorities say she refused to return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her account

    According to a lawsuit filed last week, Charles Schwab & Co. mistakenly transferred the woman more than $1.2 million. It meant to transfer $82.56.

  • Andre Drummond shows what bully basketball can do for injury-depleted Lakers

    The Lakers need Andre Drummond to be on his game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis injured, and he provided that in win over the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.