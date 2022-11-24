Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.1575

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will pay a dividend of $0.1575 on the 23rd of December. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Harley-Davidson's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Harley-Davidson was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.4% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.63. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Harley-Davidson has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.9% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Harley-Davidson Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Harley-Davidson that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

