Harley-Davidson plant temporarily suspends operations

Harley-Davidson Inc. has temporarily suspended all vehicle assembly and shipments for a two-week period, according to a news release.

The company, headquartered in Milwaukee, has a plant in Springettsbury Township in York County.

"This decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday (5/17) concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part," the company said in a news release.

It does not impact LiveWire, an electric motorcycle, the company said in the release.

No other details were provided by the company.

A rider takes out a new Harley-Davidson for a demo ride during a Harley-Davidson open house in 2018. The plant in York County is temporarily suspending operations because of a supply chain issue.

Harley's stocks tumbled 10.5 percent in premarket trading Thursday in light of the news, according to MarketWatch.

Its stocks have been down 34.17 percent in the past year.

The company has been dealing with ongoing global supply chain disruption, but it is optimistic for improvements in the second year, it said in a statement during its first quarter of 2022 financial results.

Several years ago, former President Donald Trump attacked Harley-Davidson as it planned to move more of its production overseas because of a tariff fight with Europe, USA Today reported at the time.

The company's revenue and profits declined in part because of it, according to Forbes.

The York plant assembles the Sportster, Softail, Touring and CVO families of motorcycles and LiveWire electric motorcycles, according to the company's website.

A representative for the local union of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers could not be reached for comment.

The company had suspended operations in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A few months later, it announced it was laying off 90 employees as it reduced production at the York County facility.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Harley-Davidson plant in York County temporarily suspends operations