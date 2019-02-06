Harley-Davidson Really Misjudged the Electric Motorcycle Market

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) had the opportunity to upend the motorcycle industry with its new electric LiveWire bike. Because of its size, production capabilities, and vast dealer network, Harley could have had a transformative impact on how high-performance electric motorcycles were perceived by the public by bringing an electric motorcycle to market that offered technical relevance and affordability.

Instead, Harley chose to maintain its premium image and offered up a motorcycle of the sort that has doomed the bike maker to four consecutive years of falling sales. The LiveWire may be a technological marvel, but its $30,000 price tag may doom it to be a bike few can afford or will want to purchase. Now, a new bike by the competition may grab even more of the electric market out from under it.

Rider on a LiveWire electric motorcycle More

Image source: Harley-Davidson.

A bolt out of the blue

Lightning Motorcycle -- home to the world's fastest production motorcycle, the electric LS-218 -- knows a thing or two about high-performance bikes, and it is teasing yet another electric model that surpasses the LiveWire on virtually every metric.

Though details are still light, the new Lightning Strike promises a 150-mile range, 150 mph top speed, and a 35-minute charge to 80% at a DC fast-charge station -- and will do it all for under $13,000. So far, we only have an image of the Strike's headlights, but we won't have long to wait for more, as Lightning says it will debut in March.

Ad for Lightning Strike electric motorcycle More

Image source: Lightning Motorcycle.

In comparison, the LiveWire offers only 110 miles of city driving, has a top speed of 110 mph, and takes about 40 minutes to recharge. Saving five minutes on your charge time isn't a big deal, but a finely tuned engine that gives you the raw power you need when you need it is going to turn heads. And that's not to mention the LiveWire's hefty price tag, which means you could buy two Lightnings with superior performance and still have change left over.

The Lightning Strike has the potential to steal all of LiveWire's thunder.

Size matters, though

There are, of course, caveats to this promotional reveal. We haven't seen the Strike's full list of specs, so actual performance can't be competently judged, and Lightning is a small electric motorcycle maker without the distribution, dealer network, or marketing heft of Harley-Davidson. Advertising muscle alone could propel more LiveWire sales than Lightning could hope to achieve.