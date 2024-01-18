Harlingen to hold town halls to unveil water rate plans

Jan. 17—HARLINGEN — A series of town hall meetings will be held to unveil the city's plan to boost water rates to help fund a $130 million sewer system overhaul.

Last week, Commissioner Michael Mezmar, who oversees District 3, held the first of at least five town hall meetings at City Hall, drawing about a dozen residents.

During the meeting, Tim Skoglund, the WaterWorks System's general manager, presented residents with information on proposed water rate hikes along with plans behind the agency's $130 million sewer project.

On Saturday, Commissioner Rene Perez takes the city's message into a town hall meeting set for 10:30 a.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center.

"This is one way of introducing what's coming with the water rates," he said in an interview. "We're in bad need of water infrastructure, especially when it comes to sewer."

Across much of District 5's fast-growing west side, Perez is working with residents in many areas lacking sewer service for years.

Boosting water rates will help fund sewer extensions, allowing residents to tap into lines for a fee, he said.

"This increase in water rates is the first step in extending sewer services to the west side of the city of Harlingen," Perez said.

Perez picked Saturday for the meeting, counting on drawing more residents.

"It was my idea," he said. "I am hoping to increase community engagement. I wanted to have it on a day that most people have off and at a time that wouldn't interfere too much with people's weekend plans. Having a city town hall during the weekend allows more residents to participate who might have work or other commitments during weekdays."

On Jan. 23, Commissioner Ford Kinsley, who oversees District 1, will hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum while Commissioner Daniel Lopez is set to hold District 2's town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at City Hall.

On Feb. 6, Commissioner Frank Morales, who represents District 4, is planning to hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at City Hall.

"It promotes inclusively and engagement in local governance," Perez said. "This is our way of engaging with the public, educating them on the projects we've done in individual districts — and it's an opportunity for citizens to give commissioners feedback on what they want to see in their districts and what projects they can look forward to. Ultimately, we work for them."

During a series of city commission meetings, Skoglund's held presentations in which consultants have proposed boosting the city's water rates about 11% over a five-year period to help fund a $130 million sewer overhaul aimed at expanding the system, now spurring some sewage overflows, for future growth.

Earlier this month, officials set up a committee charged with proposing water rate hikes, appointing Planning and Zoning Commissioners Nick Consiglio, Jesse Gamez, Adele Clinton-Solis, Wandy Cruz-Velasquez, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sanchez and Luis Villarreal along with contractor Armando Casas.

For years, Skoglund's been planning one of the city's biggest projects which includes the construction of a main "interceptor" pipeline while building a deeper lift station and installing gravity lines to eliminate old lift stations.

To help fund the project, officials are requesting the Texas Water Development Board grant $24 million under the state's Economically Distressed Areas Program.

While the Water Development Board granted WaterWorks a $10 million low-interest loan in September, the agency's planning to apply for further funding, Skoglund said.