Harlingen man accused of smuggling cocaine at Brownsville bridge

Mar. 19—A no bond was placed against a 24-year-old Harlingen accused of attempting to distribute 26 pounds of cocaine.

Mario Alberto Pineda was arrested Thursday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville after trying to cross the bridge from Mexico into the United States.

According to a federal criminal complaint, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed Pineda avoided eye contact with the officers while being questioned and stared straight ahead while answering the questions.

Also, an officer noticed black tape in the void area of the rear driver's side door of Pineda's vehicle, the federal criminal complaint states.

A further inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of ten bundles concealed within the front passenger door and both rear doors. A white substance was in the bundles, which tested positive for cocaine, the federal criminal complaint states.

After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Pineda admitted he was transferring cocaine from Mexico to the U.S. for financial gain, authorities said.

Pineda appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III, who ordered be held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 4.