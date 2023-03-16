Harlingen man pleads guilty to killing Harlingen High School senior

Mar. 15—A 20-year-old Harlingen man accused of shooting and killing a Harlingen High School student in 2021 has been sentenced to 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a murder charge, state court documents reflect.

Phillip Mathew Martinez appeared Wednesday before 107th state District Court Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr., where he entered his guilty plea to murdering Christopher Angeles Perales, 17, and was sentenced.

Jury selection for Martinez's murder trial had been scheduled for March 20.

"It is very alarming that recently the majority of defendants and victims have been very young people. It is also equally disturbing that these young offenders have used hand-guns to commit their crimes," said Cameron County District Luis V. Saenz in a statement.

Authorities said Martinez shot and killed Perales on Oct. 6, 2021, at the Sunshine Apartment at the 1600 block of Sam Houston Boulevard in Harlingen.

Perales was a senior at Harlingen High School. He was a member of the basketball team, an auto collision student and a leader in his church.

In the same incident, Martinez also pleaded guilty to shooting and injuring three others. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for those crimes.

Martinez remains incarcerated at a Cameron County jail until he is transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, jail records show.

Deann Ruiz was also arrested in connection with the case and charge with tampering with physical evidence. According to state court documents, a hearing on her case is scheduled for April 4.