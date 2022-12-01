Harlingen man pleads not guilty to killing Corpus Christi woman

Dec. 1—A Harlingen man indicted on a murder charge alleging he killed a Corpus Christi woman in September 2019 waived his arraignment hearing, but did enter a not guilty plea to the charge, state court documents show.

Anthony Eliff III on Wednesday, on behalf of his attorney, waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to killing Elyn Loera, 32, of Corpus Christi.

Lorea went missing in October 2019 after telling her mother she was traveling to Harlingen to visit her boyfriend, Anthony Eliff III. She boarded a bus in September2019 to make the trip to the Rio Grande Valley. That was the last time her mother had seen her. Loera's mother has since passed away.

Human remains found Feb. 10, 2020, in a brushy lot west of Business 77 in San Benito were confirmed to belong to Loera, Harlingen Police Commander J.L. Garcia said in an earlier interview in May 2022.

According to the indictment, Eliff on or about the Sept. 12, 2019 "did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely Elyn Loera Cuellar, by a manor or means unknown by a grand jury or did then and there intentionally or knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely Elyn Loera Cuellar, by shooting the said Elyn Loera Cuellar, with a firearm."

Eliff III remains in custody at a Cameron County facility on a $2 million bond.

According to court records, his trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 13, 2023, before 107th state District Court Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr.

Eliff III was already jailed on a separate murder charge for killing a Harlingen man.