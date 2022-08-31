Harlingen police: 3 family members face drug charges

Aug. 31—HARLINGEN — A husband, wife and son are facing drug charges after officers searched a West Pierce Avenue home, Harlingen police said.

A judge has charged Hector Flores Jr., 44, and Debra Lee Flores, 40, with two counts of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and third-degree felony possession of marijuana, ordering each held on $42,000 bail, Harlingen police officials stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, the judge charged Hector Flores III, 22, with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, ordering him held on $6,000 bail, the press release stated.

Officers also found about $20,000 in cash in the home, Sgt. Larry Moore, the police department's spokesman, said.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, police used to a warrant to search a home in the 500 block of West Pierce Avenue, where they found 6.45 pounds of marijuana, 73 grams of cocaine and 9.97 grams of THC, manufactured in an edible form, the press release stated.

Police took the suspects to the city jail, police said.