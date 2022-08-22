Harlingen police arrest man, woman on drugs, weapons charges

Aug. 22—HARLINGEN — A man and woman are facing drug charges after police investigators searched a home on North S. Street.

A judge has charged Ismael Eusebio Miranda, 21, and Audri Renae Leal, 21, with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after police found crack cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana known as spice in the search of the home in the 500 block of North S Street on Thursday, according to a press release from the Harlingen Police Department.

Meanwhile, the judge ordered Miranda held on $26,500 bail while setting Leal's bail at $21,000.

During the search, police seized 14 firearms ranging from pistols to assault rifles along with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, the release stated.