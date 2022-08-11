Harlingen police make arrest in shooting; other cases remain open

Aug. 11—HARLINGEN — Police are searching for the killers behind two unsolved homicide cases this year as another shooting sparked bloodshed this week.

Police continue investigating the July killing of an 18-year-old man found dying in a car and the March homicide of a 35-year-old woman discovered shot and dead in her apartment.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect in a Tuesday shooting that put a man in a hospital with "multiple" gunshot wounds, Sgt. Larry Moore, the police department's spokesman, said Wednesday.

Man found dying in car

On Monday, officials called on residents to help in the search for the killer responsible for Jaime Medina's death.

At about 2 p.m. July 5, two men drove up to a Harlingen police officer, who found Medina dying in the car's back seat.

An investigation found the shooting occurred on the westbound frontage road just east of Bass Boulevard, Moore said.

"We've got surveillance video from businesses that we're looking at, but I don't know if we've got anything significant," he said, referring to investigators. "They've been following up on any witnesses, they've been following up on all leads."

Moore said investigators haven't determined whether Medina was shot in a moving car.

"The Harlingen Major Crimes Unit has been working this case continuously by interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance videos and following up on tips," a press release stated. "A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area of the shooting and may be involved or the occupants may have information about this murder. Investigators will continue to work this case until we have the suspect (or suspects) responsible for Jamie's death arrested."

Woman shot in apartment

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the March killing of Kristina Marie Torres, 35, who was found dead with several gunshot wounds in her apartment in the 925 block of East Pierce Avenue on March 26.

Investigators believe she was killed days earlier.

Officials are urging those with information surrounding these cases to call the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5940 or Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.

Suspect arrested in shooting

On Wednesday, Moore said police had arrested someone in connection to an early Tuesday morning shooting that put a man in a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At about 4:54 a.m., police found the victim in the 300 block of West Lee Avenue, a press release stated.

The suspect faces arraignment Thursday, said Moore, who declined to release the names of the suspect and victim.