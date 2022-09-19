Harlingen police arrest suspect in fatal July 5 shooting

Sep. 19—Harlingen police have arrested a suspect in a July 5 shooting incident that left a man dead.

Vince Levi Van Cise, 18, is being held at a Cameron County jail facility on one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. His bonds total $1.2 million, jail records show.

Van Cise is accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jaime Medina that occurred during the early morning hours of July 5.

Harlingen police responded to the area westbound Expressway 83 near Bass Boulevard in reference to a shooting, Harlingen police said in a press release posted on its Facebook page.

Medina was found dead inside the back seat of a friend's car, police said.

According to the release, the department's Major Crimes Division had been continuously working the case interviewing witnesses, viewing surveillance videos and following up on tips.

On Sept. 16, they were able to get arrest warrants for Van Cise.

He was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

The case had been originally handled by the Cameron County Sheriff's Department, but it was handed over to Harlingen police after it was determined the shooting occurred inside the Harlingen city limits.