Harlingen police arrest two accused of shooting teenage girl

Jan. 17—Harlingen police have arrested two people accused in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Castillano, 18, and Jose Ramirez, 24, are each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Harlingen Police Department said in a news release. Ramirez is also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

According to the news release, during the investigation Harlingen police, along with the U.S. Marshals, were able to gather enough evidence to get warrants issued for the arrest of Castillano and Ramirez.

The two are accused in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl that occurred Jan. 13 in the 2400 block of Pendelton Ave. The teenager was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound, the news release read.

The teenager was transported to a Harlingen hospital where she remains in critical condition and is recovering, the news release stated.

Castillano's bond was set at $150,000 while Ramirez's bonds total $166,500. Both are to be transported to a Cameron County jail.