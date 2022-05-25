Harlingen police to have extra patrol for last week of school

May 25—Only have a minute? Listen instead

Harlingen police announced Wednesday that it will have extra police patrolling the streets for the last week school.

The police department's announcement comes one day after a mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school left 19 students and two adults dead in one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.

"This is for the safety of everyone attending school," the police department posted on its Facebook page.

The department urges the community to be mindful and report any suspicious or unsafe activity.

Harlingen's last day of school is Friday.