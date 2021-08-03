Harlingen police to hold National Night Out

Aug. 3—HARLINGEN — Residents are invited to join the Harlingen Police Department at its National Night Out event on Tuesday.

From 6 to 9 p.m., everyone is asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outdoors with neighbors and police at a community-wide celebration at historic Lon C. Hill Park, located at 1217 Fair Park Blvd.

According to a press release, neighborhoods throughout Harlingen are invited to join thousands of communities nationwide for the crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, according to the release.

