Harlingen police investigate separate shootings; 2 suspects in custody

Feb. 2—HARLINGEN — Police have two suspects in custody following two separate shootings that left two victims hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

At about 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrested Adam Gritzner, 19, of Harlingen, while taking a 16-year-0ld boy into custody after finding another 16-year-old boy with a single shotgun blast to the upper body, Sgt. Larry Moore said Thursday.

During an investigation, officers found a stolen shotgun, a press release states.

A judge ordered Gritzner held on a total of $98,000 bond, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession.

Meanwhile, the judged charged the 16-year-old suspect with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, ordering him held at a juvenile detention center, the press release stated.

15-year-old boy shot

In another case, police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the upper body at the Sierra Apartments at 2901 Haine Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moore said.

Moore said the boy was taken a hospital.

"He's fine," he said. "It was not life-threatening."

The two investigations continue.