Harlingen police take over murder investigation

Jul. 6—HARLINGEN — The Harlingen Police Department has taken over the investigation of an 18-year-old man found dying in the back seat of a friend's car after detectives discovered he was shot just inside the city limits, officials said.

On Wednesday, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department turned over the case of Jaime Medina's murder to Harlingen police after investigators found he was killed on the east side of Bass Boulevard, Sgt. Larry Moore, the department's spokesman, said.

"This incident was originally believed to have occurred in county jurisdiction but during the course of the investigation the location of the shooting incident was found to be on westbound frontage road just east of Bass Boulevard," a press release stated.

"Harlingen investigators are actively working on this case."

Victim found dying

On Tuesday, sheriff's officials stated two men drove up to a Harlingen police officer, who found Medina dying in their car's back seat.

"Shortly before 2 p.m. today, two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking assistance for their friend, who was in the back seat and had been shot," Tuesday's press release stated.

Officials are investigating the case as a "homicide," they stated in the press release.

Medina died after receiving medical assistance at the scene and at a hospital, officials stated.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Moore said he did not have further information.

Officials are urging those with information to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940 or Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.