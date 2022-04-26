Harlingen police search for gunman on the run

Apr. 26—HARLINGEN — A month after a murder, two shootings have gripped residents in fear along East Pierce Avenue as police search for the latest suspect.

Police are looking for Anthony Lee Rodriguez, 28, accused of shooting a man and woman at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Pierce.

The victims remain hospitalized.

"Anthony Lee Rodriguez allegedly produced a firearm, shooting two of the victims and grazing a third victim," police stated in a press release. "A fourth victim was assaulted by Rodriguez at the scene."

Investigators believe a disturbance led to the shootings, the press release states.

The shootings stirred neighbor Kim Vasquez, who said he heard police calling for Rodriguez, facing four warrants for aggravated assault.

"I thought I heard someone say, 'Come out with your hands up — you're surrounded,'" Vasquez, who retired from the military, said Monday on the front porch of his home in the 900 block of East Pierce.

"There were seven or eight police cars, trucks and ambulances and I saw them bring two people out," he said.

The neighborhood's changed since he moved in 12 years ago, he said.

"I never heard anything happen before this," he said. "This was a peaceful neighborhood for 12 years."

Call for police patrols

Two years ago, peace and quiet led Jose Hernandez to move his family to a home in the 900 block of East Pierce.

"When we first moved here two years ago, we thought the neighborhood was real quiet, real nice — we have kids," Hernandez, a tire store manager, said on his front porch.

Then late last month, police found a woman shot to death in her apartment just doors away.

"With the recent things that happened, it's pretty terrifying," Hernandez said. "Do we feel safe here — no. It's getting out of control. We're like in the middle of everything."

Hernandez said he wants more police patrols there.

"I know that guy is still on the loose," he said. "It's disturbing — it's scary."

Murder case

On March 26, police officers found Kristina Marie Torres, 35, shot to death in her apartment in the 925 block of East Pierce.

Investigators believe she was killed days before officers entered her home on a welfare check.

Now, police are awaiting lab results as they search for the suspect, Sgt. Larry Moore, the department's spokesman, said.

Investigators are asking people with information about cases to call 956-216-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

Monitor reporter Mark Reagan contributed to his report.