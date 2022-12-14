Harlingen woman gets seven year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run accident

Dec. 13—A 33-year-old Harlingen woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019 that left a 46-year-old San Benito man dead, has been sentenced to seven years in prison, Cameron County jail records show.

Ivonne Guajardo appeared Dec. 6, before 357th state District Judge Juan Magallanes for her sentencing after she entered a cold plea Oct. 28, 2022, to one count of accident involving death, according to Cameron County dockets.

Guajardo remained in custody Tuesday at a Cameron County jail.

San Benito police said Guajardo struck Willie Lee Williams as he walked to work in the 2200 block of West Expressway 83 on July 21, 2019.

She turned herself in to police after Municipal Court Judge Benjamin Yudesis issued a warrant for her arrest, police said in an earlier interview.

A patrol officer found Williams dead at Interstate 69's westbound frontage road near Stephanie Lane at about 12:40 a.m. July 21.

"He was a good man. He had family — he had a lot of people who loved him and cherished him," Jasmine Harden said after her cousin's death, in an earlier interview.

"Willie had a heart of gold. Anyone in need — he tried to help them out," she said. "He was always in a good mood. He was full of life. He was uplifting, cheerful — even if something was bothering him."