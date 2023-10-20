Harlow mum who 'misled social services' is jailed for baby murder

The Essex Safeguarding Children Board is carrying out a review following Eloddie Goncalves's conviction

A mother has been jailed for a minimum 17-year life sentence for murdering her 11-week-old baby.

Malik Goncalves was found dead with multiple injuries at his mother's flat in Harlow, Essex, in August 2020.

Eloddie Goncalves, 33, was subject to a social services safety plan at the time, stipulating she must not drink alcohol or be left alone with Malik.

Her partner Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 37, was also jailed for 10 years for his part in Malik's death.

The pair were found guilty of various offences following a six-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this year.

Judge Justice Judith Farbey said the pair "deliberately misled social services" and added: "Malik was a blameless and defenceless baby who depended on adults for everything."

Muritala Olaiya-Imam was found guilty of allowing a child's death

The trial heard social services raised concerns about Goncalves while she was pregnant and she took part in a "child protection conference" in May 2020, which discussed her mental health issues and drug and alcohol misuse.

Her baby was born on 1 June, and about three weeks later, police were called to the flat in Joyners Field and found Goncalves "handling [her child] in a rather unsafe manner, slurring her words, unsteady on her feet".

She was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, but released with no further action and social services implemented a safety plan stipulating:

She must not drink alcohol

Must not be left alone with the baby

Her partner must take Malik to her parents and contact police if Goncalves was drinking

She should contact the Open Road charity over her alcohol abuse

Jurors were told social workers visited frequently.

However, Malik was declared dead at the flat on 19 August after Goncalves called 999.

Jurors heard she and Olaiya-Imam mixed their urine samples after their arrest, and a blood sample revealed her cannabis and alcohol consumption.

Det Sgt Mike Ferguson praised the "professionalism" of officers who attended the scene in Joyners Field

Goncalves broke down in tears as her barrister spoke in her defence and explained how she had schizoaffective disorder.

However, Justice Farbey said: "You were still able to choose what to do."

Det Sgt Mike Ferguson, of Essex Police, praised the "professionalism" of officers who "did an incredible job under the most difficult and emotional of circumstances".

Social services review

Goncalves was found guilty of murder, cruelty to a person under 16, assaulting an emergency worker and perverting the course of justice.

Olaiya-Imam - who was told during the investigation that he was not the baby's biological father - was found guilty of allowing the death of a child, cruelty to a person under 16 and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard Olaiya-Imama, a Nigerian national, had been working illegally in the UK under a false name and could face deportation.

The Essex Safeguarding Children Board says it is carrying out a Child Safeguarding Practice Review of the case.

