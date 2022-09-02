Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY): When Will It Breakeven?

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Harmoney Corp Limited provides online unsecured personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. The AU$66m market-cap company announced a latest loss of NZ$20m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Harmoney's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Harmoney is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Consumer Finance analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of NZ$8.5m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 80% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Harmoney's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Harmoney currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

