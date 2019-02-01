How Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited (HKG:1509) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

If you’re interested in Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited (HKG:1509), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from 1509’s beta value

Zooming in on Harmonicare Medical Holdings, we see it has a five year beta of 1.32. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market the market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Harmonicare Medical Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Harmonicare Medical Holdings fares in that regard, below.

SEHK:1509 Income Statement Export February 1st 19

How does 1509’s size impact its beta?

Harmonicare Medical Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$1.3b. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Harmonicare Medical Holdings share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there’s plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether 1509 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Harmonicare Medical Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

