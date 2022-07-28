Harmony’s compensation plan upsets hack victims

Danny Park
·1 min read

Harmony Protocol announced on Wednesday a reimbursement plan for wallets affected by the US$100 million hack on its Horizon cross-chain bridge last month, which was met by mostly negative feedback.

See related article: North Korea said to be responsible for Harmony Horizon hack

Fast facts

  • The reimbursement will be with Harmony’s ONE cryptocurrency, distributed monthly over a three-year period. Harmony explained that immediate compensation is difficult due to the constraints on its treasury.

  • The proposal requires a hard fork of the Harmony blockchain for increasing the supply of ONE tokens, Harmony wrote in its announcement to the community.

  • Harmony gave two options for compensation, one is an estimated 100% reimbursement with a minting of 4.97 billion ONE tokens, while the second option is to mint 2.48 billion ONE tokens for an estimated 50% reimbursement.

  • Harmony Protocol says it will proceed with the plan after taking community feedback into consideration — a snapshot vote will be taken from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

  • The reception from the community is overwhelmingly negative — “Minting more ONE? already the supply is too high, increasing more will further hurt the tokenomics,” one Harmony community user commented.

  • Harmony Protocol wrote that its decision to increase supply of ONE for reimbursement is to preserve the foundation treasury which will be used to support the Harmony ecosystem in the long term.

  • Last month, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic claimed that North Korea’s state-backed hacker group Lazarus was behind the attack on Harmony’s Horizon bridge.

See related article: Are we helpless against attacks on blockchain bridges?

Recommended Stories

  • Slain journalist's family: No help from US for a full probe

    A relative of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh said Wednesday that the Biden administration's top diplomat refused her face-to-face appeal to push for a full U.S. investigation into the killing of the veteran television correspondent. Niece Lina Abu Akleh also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. officials declined in meetings with her this week to provide any more information than they had already made public about how Americans reached the findings about the killing that they released this month. A July 4 statement issued by the State Department concluded that Israeli forces likely fired the shot that killed Shireen Abu Akleh in May, but that there was no indication Israelis intentionally shot the veteran Al Jazeera correspondent.

  • Kim Jong Un says North Korea is ready for 'any military confrontation' with the US amid rumblings that his country may be prepping for another nuclear test

    Kim also warned that South Korea would face "annihilation" if it attempted to preemptively attack his country.

  • Aussie Rules: Gender Equity in Pro Sports Finds a Haven Down Under

    Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University. There’s a very funny comedian in Australia named Jimmy Rees, and during COVID-19’s worst moments, he created a humorous running commentary on social media called “Meanwhile in Australia.” I thought about Rees during a recent three-state tour of Australia with a group of Syracuse University undergraduate […]

  • Power line kills 4 at anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

    Four people participating in demonstrations against the United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo were killed Wednesday when a high-voltage power line fell on them, officials said. At least 15 people, including three U.N. personnel, died and more than 60 people were injured during the earlier demonstrations, Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said.

  • Shell Posts Record Quarterly Profit of $11.5 Billion. Exxon and Chevron Are Next.

    Big Oil has been a beneficiary of soaring energy prices. The company also announced plans to buy back a further $6 billion of shares.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Redditors are buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the cryptocurrency market, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Redditors are Buying for the Next Bull Run. Fortune Business Insights has projected the cryptocurrency market to be valued at $1902.5 […]

  • Ethereum price surges amid bounceback, tenth shadow fork going live

    Ethereum has been on a tear, gaining 14% in the past 24 hours. The world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now up ​​more than 47% in the past 14 days ahead of the Merge. See related article: Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum to be 55% complete post-merge Fast facts Ethereum is up 13.9% over the […]

  • Did you know your online search history can be tracked? This simple step can stop that

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should delete it on a regular basis.

  • Experts Predict BNB Will Increase 600% By 2030. Here's Why

    Binance Coin (BNB) is more than a utility coin for the popular cryptocurrency exchange, it also works as a form of payment and powers transactions on the Binance Smart Chain. BNB is currently priced at around $260 and the panel thinks it could reach $274 by the end of this year. Managing director of Digital Capital Management, Ben Ritchie, thinks BNB's price could go even higher.

  • Meta raises prices on Quest 2 headsets by $100, starting Aug. 1

    MARKET PULSE Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. (META) on Tuesday said it is raising the price of Meta Quest 2 headsets by $100 to $399.99 (128GB) and $499.99 (256GB), starting Aug. 1. The company reports second-quarter results on Wednesday.

  • FTC Sues to Block Meta From Buying Popular VR Company

    The purchase of Within Unlimited, the maker of the virtual reality fitness app Supernatural, amounts to an illegal effort to buy market position, the agency alleges.

  • Hong Kong's online retail market has become too crowded for e-commerce giant Alibaba, which is closing its local Tmall site

    Hong Kong's e-commerce market has become too crowded for Alibaba Group Holding, according to analysts, as the Chinese internet retail giant moves to close its local Tmall platform at the end of October. Tmall Hong Kong, which was set up last year as a dedicated shopping channel for merchants and consumers in the city on Taobao Marketplace, will shut down operations on October 31, according to a notice posted on the platform last Friday. It said August 21 will serve as the last day for customers

  • JusTalk spilled millions of user messages and locations for months

    Popular messaging app JusTalk left a huge database of unencrypted private messages publicly exposed to the internet without a password for months. The messaging app has around 20 million international users, while Google Play lists JusTalk Kids, billed as a child-friendly version of its messaging app, has racked up over 1 million Android downloads. A logging database used by the company for keeping track of bugs and errors with the apps was left on the internet without a password, according to security researcher Anurag Sen, who found the exposed database and asked TechCrunch for help in reporting the lapse to the company.