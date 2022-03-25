Harmony Montgomery case: Indictments returned against father and his wife

A New Hampshire grand jury has returned indictments in the high-profile case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery.

The girl’s father Adam Montgomery, was indicted on the charge of Second Degree Assault, related to the case. The indictment alleges that on July 1 and July 22, 2019 Montgomery “did knowingly cause bodily injury to H.M., a child under the age of 13, by striking her in the face.”

Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery was also indicted on the charge of Theft by Deception. The indictment alleges that on various occasions between 2019 and 2021 Kayla “represented to NH DHHS that H.M. was a member of the defendant’s household, despite H.M. not being a member of the defendant’s household during that time,” and received more than $1,500 as a result.

The news comes two days after the girlfriend of Adam Montgomery was found dead.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019. New of the 7-year-old’s disappearance was first announced by police in December 2021.

A previous affidavit indicated that Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife Kayla, who shares three other children with Adam Montgomery, had not seen Harmony since “November or December of 2019.” At this point, Adam Montgomery is also facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and interference with custody.

Manchester Police tell Boston 25 they continue to receive tips on the Harmony Montgomery case, although the volume has slowed.

Police say they investigate all of them and say the Harmony case is still very active

Harmony’s biological mother has told Boston 25 she believes Harmony is still alive.

The reward in this case is now at $150,000.

“We hope this increase may be what it takes for the right person to come forward,” said Manchester Police in a statement on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

